Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 32,445 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $832.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

