Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,968 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

