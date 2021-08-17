Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.99% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 409,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.