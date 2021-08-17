Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Financial Institutions worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

