AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

