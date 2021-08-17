AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

POWW stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMMO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth $889,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

