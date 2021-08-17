Amon Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $6,607.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.