Ampleforth Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $135.15 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 188,070,929 coins and its circulating supply is 136,654,433 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

