Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 68,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average daily volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISWN. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

