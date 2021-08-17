Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.