Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $268.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.24 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 885,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,125,000 after buying an additional 119,204 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

