Analysts Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 306,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,750,587. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

