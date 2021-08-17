Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. PVH reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.