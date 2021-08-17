Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 17th (ADP, ALL, ASAN, COUP, CRCT, DXC, FRNWF, FTS, HENKY, HSNGY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

