Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 17th (BZLYF, CSQPF, ELEZY, EQGPF, FRLN, HLLGY, LSPD, QFIN, RBNC, RMR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

