Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $23.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $26.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.85. Alphabet reported earnings of $16.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,766.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,557.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

