Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $111.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,482.35. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.