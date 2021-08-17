Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report $35.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.38 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 7.2% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

