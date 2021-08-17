Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. CDK Global also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

