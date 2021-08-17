Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

