Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,593,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,675. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

