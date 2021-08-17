Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Everi posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

