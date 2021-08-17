Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Illumina posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.68.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

