Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $9.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.01. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $33.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $37.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $36.41 on Tuesday, hitting $339.23. The company had a trading volume of 730,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

