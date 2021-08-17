Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $6.76 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,996 shares of company stock worth $1,597,187. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

