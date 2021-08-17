Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.37). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

OPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 125,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,564. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

