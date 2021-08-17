Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNLX shares. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.38 million and a PE ratio of -167.25. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.