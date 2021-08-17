Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 406.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $485.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

