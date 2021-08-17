Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $415.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.69 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

