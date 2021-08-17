Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 17th (CNIKF, CNM, CRBU, CTBK, CTKB, FFIE, GAMB, MTTR, OVV, SABK)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 17th:

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Canada Nickel (OTCBB:CNIKF). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

