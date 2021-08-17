Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Athene (ATH)

Athene (NYSE: ATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

7/9/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Athene stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,880 shares of company stock worth $4,005,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

