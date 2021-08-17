Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

