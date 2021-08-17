Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (ATLC, BDTX, CLSK, H, HOWL, O, RLAY, RVMD, TALK, TALS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.