Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently:

8/17/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.75 ($16.18) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/9/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.20 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR SDF traded down €0.32 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting €11.50 ($13.53). 1,781,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.