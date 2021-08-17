Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB):

8/12/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/4/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Seres Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 28,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 4.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 129,893.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

