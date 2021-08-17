Analyzing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $102.98 million 3.34 -$29.34 million ($0.15) -50.20 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 57.59%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure -6.47% -2.86% -2.16% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

