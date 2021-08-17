Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $305.69 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $305.69 million and $16.20 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,393,934 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.