AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 280,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

