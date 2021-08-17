Anirudh Devgan Sells 2,817 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. 880,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $153.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

