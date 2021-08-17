AnRKey X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million ($ANRX)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $1.10 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,442,326 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

