Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

ANTM stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.23. 990,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.