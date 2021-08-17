Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 11,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 758,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,359. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

