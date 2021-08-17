APIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

