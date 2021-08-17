Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

