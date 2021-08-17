Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 258,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 122,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

AIF stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.