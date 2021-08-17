AppCoins Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.86 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $198,987.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,830,445 coins and its circulating supply is 244,830,443 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

