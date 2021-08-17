AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

