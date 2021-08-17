Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 194,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

