Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 229,200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $753,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 111,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

