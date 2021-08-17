Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 13.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 194,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 925,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,919 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

